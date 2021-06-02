PhD in Cell and/or Molecular Biology or related discipline with at least 2 years of post-doctoral drug discovery experience or a BSc/MS in related discipline… $100,000 a year
From Indeed – Wed, 02 Jun 2021 15:28:19 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Senior Research Associate/Scientist – Regulus Therapeutics – San Diego, CA
PhD in Cell and/or Molecular Biology or related discipline with at least 2 years of post-doctoral drug discovery experience or a BSc/MS in related discipline… $100,000 a year