Your key tasks will be to collaborate with cross-functional project teams to design studies, analyze and interpret large-scale genomics data, and communicate…
From Vertex Pharmaceuticals – Fri, 04 Jun 2021 17:24:32 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Research Scientist I, Computational Genomics – Vertex Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA
Your key tasks will be to collaborate with cross-functional project teams to design studies, analyze and interpret large-scale genomics data, and communicate…