The Dr. Marassi's laboratory research focuses on understanding the structures and functions of proteins embedded in cellular membranes.
From Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – Sat, 05 Jun 2021 05:22:47 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs
Staff Scientist (Cell and Molecular Biology of Cancer) Marassi Lab – Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – La Jolla, CA
The Dr. Marassi's laboratory research focuses on understanding the structures and functions of proteins embedded in cellular membranes.