Responsible for reviewing data, generating CoTs, and managing physical and electronic data in adherence to written procedures. Job Types: Full-time, Temporary.
From Indeed – Tue, 08 Jun 2021 04:33:32 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
TEMP – Quality Control Analyst II – Poseida Therapeutics Inc – San Diego, CA
Responsible for reviewing data, generating CoTs, and managing physical and electronic data in adherence to written procedures. Job Types: Full-time, Temporary.