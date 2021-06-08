Research Associate – Cancer Biology and Imaging – Proteogenomics Research Institute for Systems Medicine – La Jolla, CA

June 8, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Associate – Cancer Biology and Imaging – Proteogenomics Research Institute for Systems Medicine – La Jolla, CA

Proteogenomics Research Institute for Systems Medicine (PRISM), La Jolla, CA, is looking for an enthusiastic, hard-working and highly-motivated applicant to… $22 – $27 an hour
From Indeed – Tue, 08 Jun 2021 20:40:34 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Senior Research Scientist: Macrophage Biology – Shoreline Biosciences – San Diego, CA

April 6, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Research Scientist: Macrophage Biology – Shoreline Biosciences – San Diego, CA

Shoreline Biosciences is seeking outstanding and highly motivated candidates to join our growing R&D team at the Senior Research Scientist level.From Shoreline Biosciences – Wed, 07 Apr 2021 04:22:12 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]