The Research Scientist, Bioconjugation Chemistry will conduct preparation, purification, and characterization of bioconjugates of antibodies with biologically… $65,000 – $105,000 a year
From Indeed – Tue, 08 Jun 2021 17:15:35 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs
Research Scientist – Bioconjugation – PRISM – Proteogenomics Research Institute for Systems Medicine – La Jolla, CA
The Research Scientist, Bioconjugation Chemistry will conduct preparation, purification, and characterization of bioconjugates of antibodies with biologically… $65,000 – $105,000 a year