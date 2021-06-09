Research Associate IV – Veterans Medical Research Foundation of Sd – La Jolla, CA

June 9, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Associate IV – Veterans Medical Research Foundation of Sd – La Jolla, CA

Status: Full time (40 hours/wk.), benefits eligible. Under direction, performs complex research activities in a research laboratory and/or on research projects.
From Veterans Medical Research Foundation of San Diego – Wed, 09 Jun 2021 12:15:21 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Biochemist – BV Conjugation PM Shift (2:30pm-11:00pm) – BioLegend Inc. – San Diego, CA

March 18, 2021 sandiegobiotech San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Biochemist – BV Conjugation PM Shift (2:30pm-11:00pm) – BioLegend Inc. – San Diego, CA

Our product expertise covers a diverse set of research areas including Immunology, Neuroscience, Cancer, Stem cells, and Cell Biology.From BioLegend Inc. – Fri, 19 Mar 2021 00:49:03 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Senior Research Associate, Immuno-Oncology – Poseida Therapeutics Inc – San Diego, CA

April 3, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Research Associate, Immuno-Oncology – Poseida Therapeutics Inc – San Diego, CA

Poseida is seeking an outstanding candidate to join our immuno-oncology team. The Senior Research Associate will support the development of chimeric antigen…From Indeed – Sat, 03 Apr 2021 19:50:42 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Associate Veterinarian at Advanced Care in Poway, CA – PetVet Care Centers – Poway, CA

August 20, 2020 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Associate Veterinarian at Advanced Care in Poway, CA – PetVet Care Centers – Poway, CA

San Diego is known for its mild year-round climate, natural deep-water harbor, extensive beaches, long association with the United States Navy, and recent…From PetVet Care Centers – Thu, 20 Aug 2020 23:20:40 GMT – View all Poway, CA jobs […]