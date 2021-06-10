Director, Genomics Research & Projects – Genomics – Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego – San Diego, CA

June 10, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Director, Genomics Research & Projects – Genomics – Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego – San Diego, CA

Schedule: Days, 8-hour shifts. As a direct report to the Vice President of Genomics Research and Clinical Management, functions as both a collaborative and…
From Rady Children’s Hospital San Diego – Thu, 10 Jun 2021 16:41:39 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Senior Scientist, Advanced Research and Technology – Encodia, Inc. – San Diego, CA

January 27, 2021 sandiegobiotech San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Scientist, Advanced Research and Technology – Encodia, Inc. – San Diego, CA

Encodia is a rapidly growing platform company that is developing a new generation of protein analysis tools based on single-molecule protein sequencing.From Encodia, Inc. – Wed, 27 Jan 2021 22:29:49 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]