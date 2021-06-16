Associate Scientist / Senior Research Associate, cGMP Cell Line Development – Fate Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

June 16, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Associate Scientist / Senior Research Associate, cGMP Cell Line Development – Fate Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

Biotechnology, or pharmaceutical setting. cGMP manufacturing experience is highly desirable. CGMP manufacturing associate scientist/senior research associate to…
From Fate Therapeutics – Wed, 16 Jun 2021 20:13:16 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Employment Attorney – Salk Institute for Biological Studies – La Jolla, CA

July 23, 2020 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Employment Attorney – Salk Institute for Biological Studies – La Jolla, CA

Work experience in higher education, biotechnology or non-profit research environment. Employment History Include your last ten (10) years of employment history…From Salk Institute for Biological Studies – Thu, 23 Jul 2020 18:54:57 GMT – View all La Jo… […]