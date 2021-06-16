Bioinformatics Core Director – Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – La Jolla, CA

The Bioinformatics Director oversees the operation and development of the Bioinformatics Shared Resource (Core). Knowledge, Skills, and/or Abilities.
