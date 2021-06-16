Levena Biopharma, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE), is a leading expert in antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology, utilizing…
From Sorrento Therapeutics – Thu, 17 Jun 2021 03:22:40 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Scientist/Sr. Scientist – Bioconjugation and Process Development – Sorrento Therapeutics – San Diego, CA
Levena Biopharma, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE), is a leading expert in antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology, utilizing…