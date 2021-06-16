Scientist/Sr. Scientist – Bioconjugation and Process Development – Sorrento Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

June 16, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Scientist/Sr. Scientist – Bioconjugation and Process Development – Sorrento Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

Levena Biopharma, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE), is a leading expert in antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology, utilizing…
From Sorrento Therapeutics – Thu, 17 Jun 2021 03:22:40 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Senior Manufacturing Electrical Engineer (Temporary/Contractor – Inovio Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

April 30, 2020 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Manufacturing Electrical Engineer (Temporary/Contractor – Inovio Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

INOVIO is a biotechnology company focused on rapidly bringing to market precisely designed DNA medicines to potentially treat and protect people from diseases?From Inovio Pharmaceuticals – Fri, 01 May 2020 05:23:46 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]