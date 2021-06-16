Senior Scientist, Molecular Pathology – La Jolla, CA – Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies – San Diego, CA

June 16, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Scientist, Molecular Pathology – La Jolla, CA – Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies – San Diego, CA

The Senior Scientist works in the Nonclinical Safety (NCS) Pathology Department, contributes with robust technical and scientific output in Molecular Pathology…
From Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies – Thu, 17 Jun 2021 02:06:32 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Research Assistant III-Microbiologist – Scripps Research Institute – La Jolla, CA

April 27, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Assistant III-Microbiologist – Scripps Research Institute – La Jolla, CA

The primary work involves microbiology techniques, biochemistry, fluorescence microscopy, and genetic assays. The Research Scientist will design and conduct and… $59,987 – $75,005 a yearFrom Indeed – Tue, 27 Apr 2021 16:54:01 GMT – View all La Jolla, C… […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Asso Scientist/Sr Research Associate, GMP Cell Line Development, Compliance – Fate Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

May 25, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Asso Scientist/Sr Research Associate, GMP Cell Line Development, Compliance – Fate Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

M.S. or B.S. degree in a scientific discipline with minimum of 4 years of biotechnology, clinical, or pharmaceutical experience is required.From Indeed – Tue, 25 May 2021 21:12:46 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

As-Needed Biologist – HELIX ENVIRONMENTAL PLANNING, INC. – San Diego, CA

May 13, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on As-Needed Biologist – HELIX ENVIRONMENTAL PLANNING, INC. – San Diego, CA

In addition to the requirements below, we are looking for candidates that demonstrate excellent communication skills, including using creativity and analytical…From HELIX Environmental Planning – Fri, 14 May 2021 00:14:44 GMT – View all San Diego, CA j… […]