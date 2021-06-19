Stem Cell Research Scientist – Defined Bioscience, Inc. – San Diego, CA

June 19, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Stem Cell Research Scientist – Defined Bioscience, Inc. – San Diego, CA

Defined Bioscience develops breakthrough solutions for stem cell research with an emphasis on novel, fully defined reagents, media and optimized workflows. $70,000 – $80,000 a year
From Indeed – Sat, 19 Jun 2021 21:19:36 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

No Picture
