Senior Project Manager – Remote Based – Eichleay, Inc. – San Diego, CA

June 22, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Project Manager – Remote Based – Eichleay, Inc. – San Diego, CA

History of success executing retrofit projects for biopharmaceuticals or biotechnology companies. This position will report into the Managing Director of… $180,000 – $200,000 a year
From Eichleay, Inc. – Tue, 22 Jun 2021 17:45:37 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Associate General Counsel 2021-048 – Mirati Therapeutics Inc – San Diego, CA

May 27, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Associate General Counsel 2021-048 – Mirati Therapeutics Inc – San Diego, CA

Licensed attorney with 12+ years of experience in the biotechnology/pharmaceutical industry, and at least 8 years in a biopharmaceutical company providing…From Mirati Therapeutics Inc – Thu, 27 May 2021 21:08:33 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Bioinformatics Staff Scientist – J. Craig Venter Institute – La Jolla, CA

September 4, 2020 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Bioinformatics Staff Scientist – J. Craig Venter Institute – La Jolla, CA

Staff scientists are responsible for making major scientific contributions to Dr. Staff Scientists are also expected to help develop new scientific projects by…From J. Craig Venter Institute – Fri, 04 Sep 2020 17:35:45 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Technical Sales Consultant, Digital Science Software – Thermo Fisher Scientific – San Diego, CA

March 18, 2021 sandiegobiotech San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Technical Sales Consultant, Digital Science Software – Thermo Fisher Scientific – San Diego, CA

Technical Sales Consultant, Digital Science Software. The Technical Sales Consultant, Digital Science, is a member of the commercial team, providing technical…From Thermo Fisher Scientific – Thu, 18 Mar 2021 09:22:57 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]