This position will support front line non-viral cell therapy GMP production activities, process transfers, and technology improvements towards the successful… $60,000 – $65,000 a year
From Indeed – Thu, 24 Jun 2021 23:44:10 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Manufacturing Associate – Moore & Associates – San Diego, CA
This position will support front line non-viral cell therapy GMP production activities, process transfers, and technology improvements towards the successful… $60,000 – $65,000 a year