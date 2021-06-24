Supervising Public Health Microbiologist – County of San Diego – San Diego, CA

June 24, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Supervising Public Health Microbiologist – County of San Diego – San Diego, CA

The Supervising Public Health Microbiologist position directs a section of microbiologists in the public health laboratory; acts as a consultant on test result… $104,083 a year
From County of San Diego – Fri, 25 Jun 2021 02:37:37 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

