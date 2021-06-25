About ImmunoScape
ImmunoScape leverages its Deep Immunomics platform to accelerate discovery and development of immunotherapies via identification and deep profiling of antigen-specific T cells and other immune cells.
Key responsibilities – Research Associate, Operations
ImmunoScape is looking for a highly motivated individual to join us as a Research Associate in our San Diego Lab. She or he will be part of the Operations team and will be given responsibility to support the acquisition of immune profiling data for projects with industry and academic collaborators.
Key responsibilities include:
- Leading experimental workflows for immune profiling projects including project set-up, validation, sample processing and data acquisition
- Sample staining and acquisition by mass- and flow cytometry
- Reagent and sample preparation, testing and optimization
- Biological sample handling and processing
- Operation of flow- and mass cytometry instruments
- Primary data analysis
- Documentation and participation in SOP development
- Participation in lab maintenance and housekeeping
Required qualifications and skills
- Bachelor or Master degree in Life Sciences – biology, immunology, biochemistry or related subject
- At least 3 years of lab experience
- Prior hands-on experience in immune profiling including flow and/or mass cytometry is mandatory
- Experience in handling biological materials (human PBMC/tissue samples)
- Competence in cell sorting (FACS) is preferable
- Readiness to learn new techniques and troubleshoot assays
- Ability to deliver on timelines and milestones
- Rigorous and accountable way of working
- Organized, accurate, and detail-oriented
- Excellent team player, independent, self-driven with good interpersonal skills
- Knowledge on T cell immunology is a plus

