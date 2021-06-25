About ImmunoScape

ImmunoScape leverages its Deep Immunomics platform to accelerate discovery and development of immunotherapies via identification and deep profiling of antigen-specific T cells and other immune cells. Please apply at https://immunoscape.com/careers/

Key responsibilities – Research Associate, Operations

ImmunoScape is looking for a highly motivated individual to join us as a Research Associate in our San Diego Lab. She or he will be part of the Operations team and will be given responsibility to support the acquisition of immune profiling data for projects with industry and academic collaborators.

Key responsibilities include:

Leading experimental workflows for immune profiling projects including project set-up, validation, sample processing and data acquisition

Sample staining and acquisition by mass- and flow cytometry

Reagent and sample preparation, testing and optimization

Biological sample handling and processing

Operation of flow- and mass cytometry instruments

Primary data analysis

Documentation and participation in SOP development

Participation in lab maintenance and housekeeping

Required qualifications and skills

Bachelor or Master degree in Life Sciences – biology, immunology, biochemistry or related subject

At least 3 years of lab experience

Prior hands-on experience in immune profiling including flow and/or mass cytometry is mandatory

Experience in handling biological materials (human PBMC/tissue samples)

Competence in cell sorting (FACS) is preferable

Readiness to learn new techniques and troubleshoot assays

Ability to deliver on timelines and milestones

Rigorous and accountable way of working

Organized, accurate, and detail-oriented

Excellent team player, independent, self-driven with good interpersonal skills

Knowledge on T cell immunology is a plus

