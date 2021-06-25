About ImmunoScape

ImmunoScape leverages its Deep Immunomics platform to accelerate discovery and development of immunotherapies via identification and deep profiling of antigen-specific T cells and other immune cells. Please apply at https://immunoscape.com/careers/

Key responsibilities – Research Scientist Technology Development

ImmunoScape is looking for a highly motivated individual with outstanding immunology background to lead and drive the development of novel and innovative technologies for the identification and characterization of rare human antigen-specific T cells and high-dimensional immune profiling. The candidate will work closely with the ImmunoScape technology development team headquartered in Singapore and the ImmunoScape operations team in the US. The position is based in the ImmunoScape lab in San Diego, CA.

Key responsibilities include:

Leading experimental workflows, including planning, testing, optimization and validation for the development of state-of-the art methods for antigen-specific T cell detection and high-dimensional immune profiling

Leveraging immunological, cellular and molecular biology technologies for experiments and assay set-ups

Seamless scientific communication of experimental designs, data analysis and results within and between the Singapore and the US Operation sites

Supervise US R&D teams in coordination with the Director and VP for operations and technology development

Provide input and help in developing new ideas or methods for ImmunoScape’s technology development roadmap

Implement ImmunoScape’s proactive publication policy by drafting of manuscripts, abstracts and presentations

Required qualifications and skills

A doctoral degree with publication record in Immunology, biochemistry or related fields

At least 5 years of lab experience, with knowledge in T cell immunology

In-depth experience with multi-parameter single cell technologies (flow cytometry, mass cytometry, and/or single-cell sequencing)

Profound knowledge in molecular biology

Experience in designing, planning and delivering on project milestones

Ability to thrive and deliver results on goals in a fast-paced, dynamic and highly multi-tasking environment

Experience in mentoring and supervising other scientists

Good publication record in the immunology field

Excellent writing and communication skills

Rigorous, organized and accountable

Excellent team player, independent, self-driven with good interpersonal skills

