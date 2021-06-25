Senior Mechanical Engineer – medical device design (Temporary/Contractor) – Inovio Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

June 25, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Mechanical Engineer – medical device design (Temporary/Contractor) – Inovio Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

The Senior Mechanical Engineer (Sr. ME) works within the engineering group supporting new device development pertaining to drug and electroporation delivery…
From Indeed – Sat, 26 Jun 2021 05:27:59 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Research Associate Scientist, GI Motility In Vivo Pharmacology – Takeda Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

February 23, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Associate Scientist, GI Motility In Vivo Pharmacology – Takeda Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

Apply advanced in vivo pharmacology technical skills and execute in vivo pharmacology studies in Gastrointestinal (GI) Motility Disorders in the GI Drug…From Takeda Pharmaceuticals – Tue, 23 Feb 2021 19:55:05 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Cell Culture Specialist – Downstream Manufacturing – Pharmaceuticals – PharmAllies – San Diego, CA

May 3, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Cell Culture Specialist – Downstream Manufacturing – Pharmaceuticals – PharmAllies – San Diego, CA

THIS ROLE WILL REQUIRE MARYLAND RELOCATION*. This position offers a $25,000 Sign-On Bonus*. Paid relocation assistance is offered for this position.From Indeed – Mon, 03 May 2021 20:56:22 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]