Under direction, position performs general tasks and competes routine assignments. Receives assistance in the completion of more complex assignments.
From Indeed – Mon, 28 Jun 2021 15:42:14 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs
Lab Tech II – Molecular and Neurobiology Laboratory, Dr. Martyn Goulding – The Salk Institute for Biological Studies – La Jolla, CA
Under direction, position performs general tasks and competes routine assignments. Receives assistance in the completion of more complex assignments.