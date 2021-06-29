Associate Director, Pre-Clinical Research | Releviate

Releviate Therapeutics, a small, pre-clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing non-addictive, first-in-class neuropathic pain therapies, is looking for an energetic, goal oriented, resourceful individual with excellent communication and management skills and extensive experience in translational research.

Position: The Associate Director, Pre-Clinical Research will report to the CEO. This position will not have any reports but as research grows, it may require team management. This is a contract position until January 2022 with the possibility of it growing to full time. The role is based in San Diego with the possibility of remote work.

Required Education: PhD, MD or equivalent

Experience: At least 3-4 years of experience conducting and overseeing translational research with animal models. Experience with pain models strongly preferred. Experience must include working with collaborators and/or contract research organizations as well as executing all aspects of translational research (either through collaborative or vendor resources). Extensive experience in planning and conducting pre-clinical animal studies with therapeutic candidates. Experience in analysis of the pre-clinical study results and in directing post-study tissue analysis and RNAseq. Extensive experience in RNAseq data analysis.

Responsibilities:

Together with the CEO of Releviate and its consultants, design pre-clinical studies in various models

Find and interface vendors/collaborators on all aspects of planning and execution of pre-clinical translational studies

In collaboration with a biostatistical group and the company’s consultants, analysis of the pre-clinical study results

Planning and execution of the post-study analysis, such as RNAseq, IHC, ELISA, ECLIA

Writing manuscripts based on the studies

Directing other aspects of company pre-clinical and basic research development through finding and interfacing vendors. This is not a hands-on laboratory position.

Outsourcing studies to vendors. Identifying best vendors suitable for various pre-clinical projects

Directing animal and basic biochemistry studies in support of clinical development

Skills:

Excellent oral and written communication skills

Basic biostatistical skills

Deep knowledge of pre-clinical therapeutic models, especially neuropathic and nociceptive pain models

Knowledge of pre-clinical animal tissue analysis, including but not limited to RNAseq, electrophysiology studies, IHC, ELISA, ECLIA

Experimental design and execution of the pre-clinical studies involving validated pre-clinical models

Apply via LinkedIn