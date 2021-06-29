Director/Associate Director, Research and Development, Cell Therapy – Shoreline Biosciences – San Diego, CA

June 29, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Director/Associate Director, Research and Development, Cell Therapy – Shoreline Biosciences – San Diego, CA

Shoreline Biosciences, Inc. (Shoreline), a biotechnology company developing intelligently designed allogeneic off-the-shelf, standardized, and targeted cellular…
From Shoreline Biosciences – Wed, 30 Jun 2021 03:30:07 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Senior Scientist / Scientist, Cancer Immunotherapy (Solid Tumor) – Fate Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

April 23, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Scientist / Scientist, Cancer Immunotherapy (Solid Tumor) – Fate Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

Years (Scientist) of relevant laboratory experience in an academic, biotechnology, or pharmaceutical. In class allogeneic ‘off-the-shelf’ adoptive NK cell…From Fate Therapeutics – Sat, 24 Apr 2021 02:14:02 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]