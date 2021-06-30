NanoComposix is searching for Project Managers and Senior Scientists to lead projects, manage scientific staff, and to bring lateral flow assays to market.
From Mazars – Wed, 30 Jun 2021 23:22:15 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Project Managers and Senior Scientists for Lateral Flow Assay Development and Commercialization – Mazars – San Diego, CA
NanoComposix is searching for Project Managers and Senior Scientists to lead projects, manage scientific staff, and to bring lateral flow assays to market.