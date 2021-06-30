Research Associate/Senior Research Associate, Immuno-Oncology – Poseida Therapeutics Inc – San Diego, CA

June 30, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Associate/Senior Research Associate, Immuno-Oncology – Poseida Therapeutics Inc – San Diego, CA

The Research Associate will support the development of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) therapies against cancer and will be involved in bench work, laboratory…
From Indeed – Wed, 30 Jun 2021 12:18:27 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

