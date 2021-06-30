Scientist II – Molecular Biology | BASF

We are an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, age, citizenship, color, religion, sex, marital status, national origin, disability status, gender identity or expression, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.

Scientist II – Enzymology (2101678) – San Diego, CA

Where the Chemistry Happens

We are seeking a talented professional like you to support a R&D enzymology team working on industrial enzyme development projects. In this role, you will work in a multidisciplinary environment, both independently and in a team setting. Your ability to design informative experiments of high scientific rigor will be essential to advance projects to next stages. Key knowledge and execution experience that is beneficial in this role includes basic biochemical and biophysical techniques for enzyme screening and enzyme characterization in complex biological mixtures relevant for various industrial applications.

Qualifications – BASF recognizes institutions of Higher Education which are accredited by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation or equivalent

Formula for Success

Leveraging your education in Biology, Biochemistry, Molecular Biology or other relevant disciplines and your experience in enzyme activity characterization (kinetics, inhibition), assay method development, protein biophysical characterization and high throughput enzyme screening, you will contribute to selecting the most performant enzyme candidates for the next project phases, on their road to becoming products.

Your ability to follow protocols and implement experimental design will be essential as you perform these functions with minimal supervision. We welcome initiatives to optimize current protocols, develop more efficient assays, reduce time for data analysis and suggest ways to operate more safely in the lab and offices.

Your scientific rigor, promptness and systematic experimental approaches will be extremely valued by managers who need high quality, reliable data to make next project decisions.

Successfully demonstrating your skills in collaboration and being a team-player, you will interface with various R&D departments when results and methods need to be transferred.

Your strong organizational and communication skills, both verbal and written, will be important as you communicate clearly across the project teams for when results will be delivered.

Your unwavering commitment to workplace safety will be evident as you demonstrate basic process safety knowledge received by completing required training of key safety critical areas of relevant processes and respective hazardous materials (hazard categories and related hazard potentials), as well as identify and assess risks in everyday operation.

Successfully engaging across the organization, you will support and participate in process safety programs through participation in compliance audits, Capital Project Reviews, MOC, incident investigations and JHAs as needed.

Accepting personal responsibility, you will act according to process safety regulations and company directives and actively participate in the continuous improvement process to include providing feedback on process safety training and identifying new hazards.

