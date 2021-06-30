Scientist III – Enzymology | BASF

We are an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, age, citizenship, color, religion, sex, marital status, national origin, disability status, gender identity or expression, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.

Description

Scientist III – Enzymology (2101677) – San Diego, CA

Where the Chemistry Happens

We are seeking a talented professional like you to support a R&D enzymology team working on industrial enzyme development projects. In this role, you will work in a multidisciplinary environment, both independently and in a team setting. Your ability to design informative experiments of high scientific rigor will be essential to advance projects to next stages. Key knowledge and execution experience that is beneficial in this role includes advanced biochemical and biophysical techniques for enzyme screening and enzyme characterization in complex biological mixtures relevant for various industrial applications.

This is an excellent opportunity for you to demonstrate your strong knowledge and execution of biochemical and biophysical characterization techniques, including activity and inhibition kinetics analysis, ELISA, protein quantitation, Western blot, SDS-PAGE, spectroscopy, and thermodynamics of folding/unfolding. You will also get to share your expertise in biochemical method development including enzyme expression analysis, enzyme mechanism and kinetic assay development, protein chemistry, biophysics, and high-throughput assay development and screening, as well as your experience with directed evolution, rational mutagenesis and protein design, and bioinformatics analysis of proteins and genes. You will have the ability to implement experimental design with minimal supervision and must have the ability to hypothesize, design experiments independently and draw conclusions using design of experiment and statistically rigorous approaches.

Qualifications – BASF recognizes institutions of Higher Education which are accredited by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation or equivalent

Formula for Success

Leveraging your educational background in Biology, Biochemistry, Chemistry, Chemical Engineering, or Molecular Biology and related laboratory experience, you will advance industrial enzyme development projects.

Applying your strategic thinking and laboratory experience (preferably in an industrial environment), you will work in a multidisciplinary and fast paced environment, both independently and in a team setting in order to provide results in a set timeframe.

Being organized and having excellent communication skills, both written and verbal, you will communicate across the project teams to ensure clear expectations of stakeholders for when results will be delivered.

Your flexibility, creativity and detailed scientific approach to multi-task will be essential as you achieve targets and integrate new ideas within existing assays and processes to meet tight deadlines.

Demonstrating your proven track record of successfully mentoring junior scientists at the bench and with data analysis methodologies, you will be the go-to person for biochemical method development and maintenance of instrumentation to ensure projects are running well and have the necessary support.

Your critical thinking skills and analysis of data will be necessary as they will be central to all aspects of this position.

Your unwavering commitment to workplace safety will be evident as you demonstrate basic process safety knowledge received by completing required training of key safety critical areas of relevant processes and respective hazardous materials (hazard categories and related hazard potentials), as well as identify and assess risks in everyday operation.

Successfully engaging across the organization, you will support and participate in process safety programs through participation in compliance audits, Capital Project Reviews, MOC, incident investigations and JHAs as needed.

Accepting personal responsibility, you will act according to process safety regulations and company directives and actively participate in the continuous improvement process to include providing feedback on process safety training and identifying new hazards.

