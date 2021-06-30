BSc/MS in a related discipline, with at least 3-5 years of experience in a biotech or pharm industry setting, strong publication record and demonstrated success…
From Regulus Therapeutics Inc – Thu, 01 Jul 2021 01:04:51 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Senior Research Associate – Scientist – Regulus Therapeutics Inc – San Diego, CA
BSc/MS in a related discipline, with at least 3-5 years of experience in a biotech or pharm industry setting, strong publication record and demonstrated success…