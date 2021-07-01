The successful candidate will work collaboratively in a multi-disciplinary environment to 1) develop and implement robust cellular assays to support discovery…
From Bristol-Myers Squibb – Thu, 01 Jul 2021 21:51:33 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Associate Scientist, Molecular and Cellular Pharmacology – Bristol Myers Squibb – San Diego, CA
The successful candidate will work collaboratively in a multi-disciplinary environment to 1) develop and implement robust cellular assays to support discovery…