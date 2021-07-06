The Worldwide Patient Safety (WWPS) group is responsible for ensuring the safety of our medicines. WWPS pharmacovigilance and pharmacoepidemiology deliverables…
From Bristol-Myers Squibb – Tue, 06 Jul 2021 17:11:34 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Director, Medical Safety Assessment Physician, Cell Therapy – Bristol Myers Squibb – San Diego, CA
The Worldwide Patient Safety (WWPS) group is responsible for ensuring the safety of our medicines. WWPS pharmacovigilance and pharmacoepidemiology deliverables…