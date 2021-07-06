CB Therapeutics is a biotech start-up focused on creating sustainable, environmentally-friendly synthetic biology products which increase healthspan and promote… $46,000 a year
From Indeed – Wed, 07 Jul 2021 00:24:39 GMT – View all Carlsbad, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Research Associate: Molecular Biology – CB Therapeutics – Carlsbad, CA
CB Therapeutics is a biotech start-up focused on creating sustainable, environmentally-friendly synthetic biology products which increase healthspan and promote… $46,000 a year