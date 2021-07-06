3-5 years of laboratory working experience in the pharmaceutical/Biotech settings. Design and execute biochemical and cellular assays to support the preclinical… $50,000 a year
From Indeed – Tue, 06 Jul 2021 21:52:49 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Scientist/ Research Associate: in Vitro Biology – Newave Pharmaceuticals, Inc. – San Diego, CA
3-5 years of laboratory working experience in the pharmaceutical/Biotech settings. Design and execute biochemical and cellular assays to support the preclinical… $50,000 a year