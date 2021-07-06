Senior Manager, Production – New Beta Innovation – San Diego, CA

July 6, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Manager, Production – New Beta Innovation – San Diego, CA

Degree in pharmaceutical, biotechnology, biochemical engineering or equivalent life sciences discipline. Reporting to the NBI-CA Director, and liaison with Head… $115,000 – $145,000 a year
From Indeed – Tue, 06 Jul 2021 23:54:23 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Associate Director, Global Facilities Infrastructure Planning – Illumina – San Diego, CA

April 1, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Associate Director, Global Facilities Infrastructure Planning – Illumina – San Diego, CA

5+ years in a biotechnology, life sciences or pharmaceutical related industry. The Associate Principle Global Facilities Infrastructure Planning engages with…From Illumina – Fri, 02 Apr 2021 00:10:28 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]