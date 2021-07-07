Research Associate – Protein Engineering and Therapeutic Development – Novoron Bioscience – San Diego, CA

July 7, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Associate – Protein Engineering and Therapeutic Development – Novoron Bioscience – San Diego, CA

Protein production/purification and scale-up, 3+ years. Drug/Therapeutic development, 2 years. Minimum bachelor's, master’s degree preferred, or 5+ years of… $75,000 – $90,000 a year
From Indeed – Wed, 07 Jul 2021 23:55:14 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Regulatory Affairs Specialist II – Thermo Fisher Scientific – San Diego, CA

May 29, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Regulatory Affairs Specialist II – Thermo Fisher Scientific – San Diego, CA

The Regulatory Specialist will support Quality Management Systems and Regulatory Affairs areas. The role will provide QA/RA expertise to the Mesa Biotech, part…From Thermo Fisher Scientific – Sat, 29 May 2021 09:41:57 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

Research Associate – Protein Engineering and Therapeutic Development – Novoron Bioscience – San Diego, CA

July 7, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Associate – Protein Engineering and Therapeutic Development – Novoron Bioscience – San Diego, CA

Protein production/purification and scale-up, 3+ years. Drug/Therapeutic development, 2 years. Minimum bachelor's, master’s degree preferred, or 5+ years of… $75,000 – $90,000 a year
From Indeed – Wed, 07 Jul 2021 23:55:14 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Director, Protein Sciences (Structural Biology) – Vertex Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

June 4, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Director, Protein Sciences (Structural Biology) – Vertex Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

Vertex Pharmaceuticals is seeking a highly motivated and experienced membrane protein structural biologist and biophysicist to lead and develop the existing…From Vertex Pharmaceuticals – Fri, 04 Jun 2021 17:24:24 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Senior Territory Business Manager – Hematology – Bristol Myers Squibb – San Diego, CA

June 27, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Territory Business Manager – Hematology – Bristol Myers Squibb – San Diego, CA

BS in Business or Science; 5+ years sales experience in pharmaceutical/biotechnology industry with at least two years of related hematology/oncology sales…From Bristol-Myers Squibb – Mon, 28 Jun 2021 00:41:43 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]