Associate Director, Cell Therapy Manufacturing (San Diego, CA) – Turnstone Biologics Corp. – San Diego, CA

July 9, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Associate Director, Cell Therapy Manufacturing (San Diego, CA) – Turnstone Biologics Corp. – San Diego, CA

The team will work closely with the cell therapy development team to support tech transfers to GMP partners, capturing process knowledge and ensuring a smooth…
From Turnstone Biologics Corp. – Fri, 09 Jul 2021 11:46:29 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles