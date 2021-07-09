The team will work closely with the cell therapy development team to support tech transfers to GMP partners, capturing process knowledge and ensuring a smooth…
From Turnstone Biologics Corp. – Fri, 09 Jul 2021 11:46:29 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Associate Director, Cell Therapy Manufacturing (San Diego, CA) – Turnstone Biologics Corp. – San Diego, CA
The team will work closely with the cell therapy development team to support tech transfers to GMP partners, capturing process knowledge and ensuring a smooth…