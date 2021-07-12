In contrast to conventional DNA methylation-based clocks, this new approach is amenable to high throughput screening enabling us for the first time to…
From Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – Tue, 13 Jul 2021 04:49:56 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs
Research Associate I (Development, Aging and Regeneration) Terskikh Lab – Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – La Jolla, CA
In contrast to conventional DNA methylation-based clocks, this new approach is amenable to high throughput screening enabling us for the first time to…