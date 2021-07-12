Working cross-functionally and collaborating with individuals and functions both within Poseida and at third parties, they will support the Quality department…
From Indeed – Tue, 13 Jul 2021 06:19:23 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Senior Analyst, Quality Control Stability and Third-Party Testing – Poseida Therapeutics Inc – San Diego, CA
Working cross-functionally and collaborating with individuals and functions both within Poseida and at third parties, they will support the Quality department…