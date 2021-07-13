Research Associate (Nerio) – Nerio Therapeutics, Inc. – La Jolla, CA

July 13, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Associate (Nerio) – Nerio Therapeutics, Inc. – La Jolla, CA

The successful candidate will have functional knowledge of enzymatic and cellular assay formats. Utilize a battery of assay technologies to independently… $50,000 – $80,000 a year
From Indeed – Tue, 13 Jul 2021 22:02:24 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Technical Sales Consultant, Digital Science Software – Thermo Fisher Scientific – San Diego, CA

March 18, 2021 sandiegobiotech San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Technical Sales Consultant, Digital Science Software – Thermo Fisher Scientific – San Diego, CA

Technical Sales Consultant, Digital Science Software. The Technical Sales Consultant, Digital Science, is a member of the commercial team, providing technical…From Thermo Fisher Scientific – Thu, 18 Mar 2021 09:22:57 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

LC/MS Protein Characterization Scientist – Eurofins USA BioPharma Services – San Diego, CA

April 19, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on LC/MS Protein Characterization Scientist – Eurofins USA BioPharma Services – San Diego, CA

Familiar with protein structure and chemistry; experience handling proteins in a laboratory setting. Develop LCMS method for peptide mapping and disulfide…From Eurofins USA BioPharma Services – Tue, 20 Apr 2021 05:35:07 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]