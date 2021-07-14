Research Assistant – Preclinical In vivo imaging and therapeutic studies – Proteogenomics Research Institute for Systems Medicine – La Jolla, CA

July 14, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Assistant – Preclinical In vivo imaging and therapeutic studies – Proteogenomics Research Institute for Systems Medicine – La Jolla, CA

*Intravenous administration* of imaging probes in *mice and rats* and performing CT-SPECT scans. *Radiolabeling *of antibodies for *_in vivo_ imaging* or… $22 – $26 an hour
From Indeed – Wed, 14 Jul 2021 20:36:55 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Lab Coordinator (Immunity and Pathogenesis) Blaho Lab – Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – La Jolla, CA

November 20, 2020 sandiegobiotech San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Lab Coordinator (Immunity and Pathogenesis) Blaho Lab – Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – La Jolla, CA

Sanford Burnham Prebys is a preeminent, independent biomedical research institute dedicated to understanding human biology and disease, and advancing scientific…From Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – Sat, 21 Nov 2020 06:22:19 GMT – V… […]