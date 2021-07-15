Associate Director, Technology Development | LOCATION: SINGAPORE | Immunoscape

About ImmunoScape

ImmunoScape leverages its Deep Immunomics platform to accelerate discovery and development of immunotherapies via identification and deep profiling of antigen-specific T cells and other immune cells.

Please apply at https://immunoscape.com/careers/

Key responsibilities – Associate Director, Technology Development

ImmunoScape is looking for a highly motivated individual with outstanding immunology background to plan and lead its Technology Development. As key member of the R&D Team, the Associate Director of Technology Development is tasked with the responsibility of ensuring that ImmunoScape’s Deep Immunomics platform remains at the forefront of immune profiling technologies. The candidate will:

Provide leadership to the Tech Development team in coordination with the VP, Operations and Development

Provide strategic R&D recommendations to ImmunoScape’s Management

Plan and execute the testing, validation and implementation of novel technology platforms for high-dimensional immune profiling and discovery activities

Manage projects with partners and collaborators, including project set-up, experimental design, data acquisition and analysis, communication of results – ensuring delivery against milestones

Scan the global landscape for the latest technology developments in immune profiling and recommend action plans to ImmunoScape’s Management.

Ensure the smooth integration of technology and people from third party collaborators or acquired entities

Implement ImmunoScape’s proactive publication policy by drafting of manuscripts, abstracts and presentations, and participate to conferences

Required qualifications and skills

Degree in Life Sciences – biology, immunology, biochemistry or related subject

At least 5 years of lab experience, with proven ability to supervise and mentor teammates

Prior hands-on experience in immune profiling including flow and/or mass cytometry and/or single cell sequencing is mandatory

Expertise in T cell immunology

Readiness to learn new techniques and troubleshoot assays

Rigorous and accountable way of working

Organized, accurate, and detail-oriented

Excellent team player, independent, self-driven with good interpersonal skills

Please apply at https://immunoscape.com/careers/