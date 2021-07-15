Associate Director, Technology Development | LOCATION: SINGAPORE | Immunoscape

About ImmunoScape

ImmunoScape leverages its Deep Immunomics platform to accelerate discovery and development of immunotherapies via identification and deep profiling of antigen-specific T cells and other immune cells.

Please apply at https://immunoscape.com/careers/

Key responsibilities – Associate Director, Technology Development

ImmunoScape is looking for a highly motivated individual with outstanding immunology background to plan and lead its Technology Development. As key member of the R&D Team, the Associate Director of Technology Development is tasked with the responsibility of ensuring that ImmunoScape’s Deep Immunomics platform remains at the forefront of immune profiling technologies. The candidate will:

  • Provide leadership to the Tech Development team in coordination with the VP, Operations and Development
  • Provide strategic R&D recommendations to ImmunoScape’s Management
  • Plan and execute the testing, validation and implementation of novel technology platforms for high-dimensional immune profiling and discovery activities
  • Manage projects with partners and collaborators, including project set-up, experimental design, data acquisition and analysis, communication of results – ensuring delivery against milestones
  • Scan the global landscape for the latest technology developments in immune profiling and recommend action plans to ImmunoScape’s Management.
  • Ensure the smooth integration of technology and people from third party collaborators or acquired entities
  • Implement ImmunoScape’s proactive publication policy by drafting of manuscripts, abstracts and presentations, and participate to conferences

Required qualifications and skills

  • Degree in Life Sciences – biology, immunology, biochemistry or related subject
  • At least 5 years of lab experience, with proven ability to supervise and mentor teammates
  • Prior hands-on experience in immune profiling including flow and/or mass cytometry and/or single cell sequencing is mandatory
  • Expertise in T cell immunology
  • Readiness to learn new techniques and troubleshoot assays
  • Rigorous and accountable way of working
  • Organized, accurate, and detail-oriented
  • Excellent team player, independent, self-driven with good interpersonal skills

Please apply at https://immunoscape.com/careers/

 

