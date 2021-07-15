Associate Director, Technology Development | LOCATION: SINGAPORE | Immunoscape

About ImmunoScape
ImmunoScape leverages its Deep Immunomics platform to accelerate discovery and development of immunotherapies via identification and deep profiling of antigen-specific T cells and other immune cells.
Please apply at https://immunoscape.com/careers/
Key responsibilities – Associate Director, Technology Development
ImmunoScape is looking for a highly motivated individual with outstanding immunology background to plan and lead its Technology Development. As key member of the R&D Team, the Associate Director of Technology Development is tasked with the responsibility of ensuring that ImmunoScape’s Deep Immunomics platform remains at the forefront of immune profiling technologies. The candidate will:
- Provide leadership to the Tech Development team in coordination with the VP, Operations and Development
- Provide strategic R&D recommendations to ImmunoScape’s Management
- Plan and execute the testing, validation and implementation of novel technology platforms for high-dimensional immune profiling and discovery activities
- Manage projects with partners and collaborators, including project set-up, experimental design, data acquisition and analysis, communication of results – ensuring delivery against milestones
- Scan the global landscape for the latest technology developments in immune profiling and recommend action plans to ImmunoScape’s Management.
- Ensure the smooth integration of technology and people from third party collaborators or acquired entities
- Implement ImmunoScape’s proactive publication policy by drafting of manuscripts, abstracts and presentations, and participate to conferences
Required qualifications and skills
- Degree in Life Sciences – biology, immunology, biochemistry or related subject
- At least 5 years of lab experience, with proven ability to supervise and mentor teammates
- Prior hands-on experience in immune profiling including flow and/or mass cytometry and/or single cell sequencing is mandatory
- Expertise in T cell immunology
- Readiness to learn new techniques and troubleshoot assays
- Rigorous and accountable way of working
- Organized, accurate, and detail-oriented
- Excellent team player, independent, self-driven with good interpersonal skills
Please apply at https://immunoscape.com/careers/
Be the first to comment