Associate Scientist / Senior Research Associate, Molecular Engineering – Fate Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

July 15, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Associate Scientist / Senior Research Associate, Molecular Engineering – Fate Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

That will be a key member of the Molecular Engineering team. Include DNA and RNA extraction, traditional PCR, gel electrophoresis, qPCR, and droplet digital PCR…
From Fate Therapeutics – Thu, 15 Jul 2021 20:13:22 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Research and Development (R&D) Associate – Biocept, Inc. – San Diego, CA

March 15, 2021 sandiegobiotech San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research and Development (R&D) Associate – Biocept, Inc. – San Diego, CA

We are seeking a talented and self-motivated individual to join our R&D Immunochemistry group who can assist with projects related to proteomic tumor markers… $60,000 – $80,000 a yearFrom Indeed – Mon, 15 Mar 2021 18:52:30 GMT – View all San Diego,… […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Senior Director New Product Planning (Rare Disease) – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. – San Diego, CA

November 19, 2020 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Director New Product Planning (Rare Disease) – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. – San Diego, CA

Our late-stage development efforts are focused on dementia-related psychosis, negative symptoms of schizophrenia and Rett syndrome, and in early-stage clinical…From ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. – Thu, 19 Nov 2020 19:18:25 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jo… […]