Research Assistant II – Gene Expression Laboratory – Salk Institute for Biological Studies – La Jolla, CA

July 15, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Assistant II – Gene Expression Laboratory – Salk Institute for Biological Studies – La Jolla, CA

Research Assistant II position entails working intimately with postdoctoral fellows as part of the project on characterization of the role of hepatic FXR in…
From Salk Institute for Biological Studies – Fri, 16 Jul 2021 00:00:21 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Microbiology Supervisor – Biopharmaceuticals – (3rd Shift) – PharmAllies – San Diego, CA

March 30, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Microbiology Supervisor – Biopharmaceuticals – (3rd Shift) – PharmAllies – San Diego, CA

_THIS ROLE WILL REQUIRE MARYLAND RELOCATION_*. Permanent Full-Time Position – 3rd Shift (10 PM – 6:30 AM)*. They also value talent, develop employees and offer…From Indeed – Tue, 30 Mar 2021 23:58:12 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]