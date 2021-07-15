Ability to program in languages such as R or Python preferred. Interfacing with software developers to develop data management solutions.
From Katalyst Healthcares & Life Sciences – Thu, 15 Jul 2021 14:11:53 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Senior Scientist I-Automation/Assay Development Scientist – Katalyst Healthcares & Life Sciences – San Diego, CA
Ability to program in languages such as R or Python preferred. Interfacing with software developers to develop data management solutions.