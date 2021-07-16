Develop a pipeline for design, data analysis algorithms & tools and “intuitive” methods for data visualizations. Experience in UX/UI design is required.
From Thermo Fisher Scientific – Fri, 16 Jul 2021 17:22:19 GMT – View all Carlsbad, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Product Owner, Cell Therapy Instruments – Thermo Fisher Scientific – Carlsbad, CA
Develop a pipeline for design, data analysis algorithms & tools and “intuitive” methods for data visualizations. Experience in UX/UI design is required.