Scientist (San Diego, CA) – Asha Pharma LLC – San Diego, CA

July 16, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Scientist (San Diego, CA) – Asha Pharma LLC – San Diego, CA

This position involves working in a laboratory that evaluates novel chemical compounds (typically pharmaceuticals) and discovers novel crystalline structures of… $80,000 – $110,000 a year
