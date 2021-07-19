Laboratory Experience: 5 years (Preferred). CB Therapeutics is a biotech start-up focused on creating sustainable, environmentally-friendly synthetic biology… $70,000 a year
From Indeed – Mon, 19 Jul 2021 20:45:46 GMT – View all Carlsbad, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Microbiologist – CB Therapeutics – Carlsbad, CA
Laboratory Experience: 5 years (Preferred). CB Therapeutics is a biotech start-up focused on creating sustainable, environmentally-friendly synthetic biology… $70,000 a year