Scientist/Sr. Research Associate/Research Associate, Discovery Biochemistry – Bioray Pharmaceutical – San Diego, CA

July 20, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Scientist/Sr. Research Associate/Research Associate, Discovery Biochemistry – Bioray Pharmaceutical – San Diego, CA

The successful candidate will join *Bioray Pharmaceutical* in San Diego. Bioray Pharmaceutical is a translational research and early clinical development… $35,000 – $75,000 a year
From Indeed – Wed, 21 Jul 2021 03:37:17 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Research Scientist – W2 Only/no C2C–BB39983-1 – TechData Service Company, LLC – San Diego, CA

July 15, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Scientist – W2 Only/no C2C–BB39983-1 – TechData Service Company, LLC – San Diego, CA

The Discovery Biotherapeutics team at Clientseeks to understand the structure and function of complex molecules such as antibodies and endogenous proteins in… $40 – $57 an hourFrom Indeed – Thu, 15 Jul 2021 19:31:45 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]