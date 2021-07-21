AUTOMATED LIQUID HANDLING FACILITY MANAGER/OPERATOR | ChemDiv, Inc.

Summary

Full time experienced and meticulous engineer, with experience in liquid handling, formatting of chemical compounds. Full-time for discovery chemistry libraries processing and handling.

Skills

ü Careful attention to detail

ü Maintains excellent organization

ü Flexible and able to multi-task

ü Able to organize or follow rigid sequence of processing steps; and execute sequences with high reproducibility and efficiency

ü Excellent oral and written communication skills

ü Self-starter, enthusiastic and hard working.

ü Familiar with and moderately skilled in operating automated robotic equipment.

ü Comfortable working closely in small teams and independently when required

ü Familiarity with basic warehouse, DOT shipping regulations, and cold-chain logistics highly desirable

Work Assignment and Tasks

ü Utilize automated Liquid Handling platforms such as TomTec Quadra and Matrix Hydra pipetting systems to prepare tube racks, 96-well and 384-well multi-plates.

ü Perform daily maintenance, troubleshooting, and performance assessments on all Liquid Handling platforms.

ü Prepare, manage, and perform Quality Control verification of Excel spreadsheets; including utilizing bar-code readers and printers to prepare various bar-code formats.

ü Ability to follow, edit and revise Standard Operating Procedure work instructions.

ü Prepare and package finished multi-plates for domestic and international shipping, prepare cold-chain shipments using dry ice and DOT-approved packing.

ü Formal lab training & lab safety protocol training will be provided.

Education, Compensation and Work Location, Hours

ü Technical college training in robotics and manufacturing processes.

ü Competitive salary, company health and dental benefits after training and probationary period

ü Near-north San Diego coastal work location.

ü Full-time position, availability for seasonal overtime required.

ChemDiv, Inc is an Equal Opportunity Employer. We are committed to equal treatment of all employees without regard to race, national origin, religion, gender, age, sexual orientation, veteran status, physical or mental disability or other basis protected by law.

Address: 10320 Camino Santa Fe, Suite B San Diego CA 92121-3103 USA

Apply to careers@chemdiv.com