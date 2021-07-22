This position provides consultation, training, and technical support to customers (Study design and data interpretation not permitted), and utilizes scientific… $45,000 – $65,000 a year
From Indeed – Thu, 22 Jul 2021 19:52:59 GMT – View all Carlsbad, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Technical Sales Representative-Biotech – Salimetrics, LLC – Carlsbad, CA
This position provides consultation, training, and technical support to customers (Study design and data interpretation not permitted), and utilizes scientific… $45,000 – $65,000 a year