Scientist II-III – Compound Management | Eurofins

Company Description
Eurofins Scientific is an international life sciences company, providing a unique range of analytical testing services to clients across multiple industries, to make life and our environment safer, healthier and more sustainable. From the food you eat, to the water you drink, to the medicines you rely on, Eurofins works with the biggest companies in the world to ensure the products they supply are safe, their ingredients are authentic and labelling is accurate. Eurofins believes it is a global leader in food, environmental, pharmaceutical and cosmetics products testing and in agroscience CRO services. It is also one of the global independent market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, discovery pharmacology, forensics, CDMO, advanced material sciences and in the support of clinical studies.
In over just 30 years, Eurofins has grown from one laboratory in Nantes, France to over 50,000 staff across a network of more than 900 independent companies in over 50 countries and operating more than 800 laboratories. Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability and purity of biological substances and products, as well as providing innovative clinical diagnostic testing services, as one of the leading global emerging players in specialised clinical diagnostics testing.
In 2020, Eurofins generated total revenues of EUR € 5.4 billion, and has been among the best performing stocks in Europe over the past 20 years.
Job Description
Come join our growing team! The Scientist II-III/Compound Manager is a member of the San Diego Pharma Discovery Services team; responsible for the inventory control & management of molecules needed for assays and experiments. The position utilizes knowledge of chemistry, robotics, biology, web tools, leadership, and database management: to ensure client samples are received, processed, and prepared to be tested in a wide variety of biochemical and cellular assays. The position will focus on the receipt, management, and preparation of compounds, as well as operation of liquid handling equipment. Training and daily lead of junior staff, as well as ownership of SOPs, are required leadership aspects of this position.
- Receipt and storage of customer compounds
- Registration of customer compounds in database
- Data entry in ERP/order-management systems
- Manage reference & tool compounds inventory, including ordering & database entry
- Maintaining inventory for consumable/labware items
- Reconstituting new compound stocks as required
- Generating compound plates for testing using robotics and acoustic dispensing
- Programming and operation of liquid handling equipment
- Coordinate junior staff activities & cross-training efforts
- Foster inter-team relationships to enhance capabilities and adaptability
- Support for high-throughput screens as needed
- Regular attendance and punctuality
- Performs other duties as assigned
- Provides cross-functional support to other departments as required
- Adheres to site employee health and safety (EHS) requirements
Qualifications
- Must have proficiency in Microsoft Office 365 applications, especially Excel
- Ability to calculate molarity and prepare testing samples from stock solutions or powders
- Must be detailed oriented and consistent in experimental approach
- Must be team-oriented and work well with others
- Demonstrated written and verbal communication skills
- Must be comfortable and experienced working in a commercially focused lab environment
- Excellent problem solving and interpersonal skills
- Experience with databases preferable
Additional Information
Candidates currently living within a commutable distance of San Diego, CA are encouraged to apply.
- Excellent full time benefits including comprehensive medical coverage, dental, and vision options
- Life and disability insurance
- 401(k) with company match
- Paid vacation and holidays
Eurofins is a M/F, Disabled, and Veteran Equal Employment Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer.