Scientist II-III – Compound Management | Eurofins

Company Description

Eurofins Scientific is an international life sciences company, providing a unique range of analytical testing services to clients across multiple industries, to make life and our environment safer, healthier and more sustainable. From the food you eat, to the water you drink, to the medicines you rely on, Eurofins works with the biggest companies in the world to ensure the products they supply are safe, their ingredients are authentic and labelling is accurate. Eurofins believes it is a global leader in food, environmental, pharmaceutical and cosmetics products testing and in agroscience CRO services. It is also one of the global independent market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, discovery pharmacology, forensics, CDMO, advanced material sciences and in the support of clinical studies.

In over just 30 years, Eurofins has grown from one laboratory in Nantes, France to over 50,000 staff across a network of more than 900 independent companies in over 50 countries and operating more than 800 laboratories. Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability and purity of biological substances and products, as well as providing innovative clinical diagnostic testing services, as one of the leading global emerging players in specialised clinical diagnostics testing.

In 2020, Eurofins generated total revenues of EUR € 5.4 billion, and has been among the best performing stocks in Europe over the past 20 years.

Job Description

Come join our growing team! The Scientist II-III/Compound Manager is a member of the San Diego Pharma Discovery Services team; responsible for the inventory control & management of molecules needed for assays and experiments. The position utilizes knowledge of chemistry, robotics, biology, web tools, leadership, and database management: to ensure client samples are received, processed, and prepared to be tested in a wide variety of biochemical and cellular assays. The position will focus on the receipt, management, and preparation of compounds, as well as operation of liquid handling equipment. Training and daily lead of junior staff, as well as ownership of SOPs, are required leadership aspects of this position.

Receipt and storage of customer compounds

Registration of customer compounds in database

Data entry in ERP/order-management systems

Manage reference & tool compounds inventory, including ordering & database entry

Maintaining inventory for consumable/labware items

Reconstituting new compound stocks as required

Generating compound plates for testing using robotics and acoustic dispensing

Programming and operation of liquid handling equipment

Coordinate junior staff activities & cross-training efforts

Foster inter-team relationships to enhance capabilities and adaptability

Support for high-throughput screens as needed

Regular attendance and punctuality

Performs other duties as assigned

Provides cross-functional support to other departments as required

Adheres to site employee health and safety (EHS) requirements

Qualifications

Must have proficiency in Microsoft Office 365 applications, especially Excel

Ability to calculate molarity and prepare testing samples from stock solutions or powders

Must be detailed oriented and consistent in experimental approach

Must be team-oriented and work well with others

Demonstrated written and verbal communication skills

Must be comfortable and experienced working in a commercially focused lab environment

Excellent problem solving and interpersonal skills

Experience with databases preferable