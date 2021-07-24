Senior Manager / Associate Director, Technical Operations Project Management – Heron Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

July 24, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Manager / Associate Director, Technical Operations Project Management – Heron Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

Bachelor's Degree in Chemistry, Life Sciences, and/or Business with a minimum of 7 years' experience in the biotechnology/biopharmaceutical industry preferred.
From Heron Therapeutics – Sat, 24 Jul 2021 16:54:01 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Scientist I RNA Computational Biology – Takeda Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

November 26, 2020 sandiegobiotech San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Scientist I RNA Computational Biology – Takeda Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

Are you looking for a patient-focused company that will inspire you and support your career? If so, be empowered to take charge of your future at Takeda.From Takeda Pharmaceuticals – Thu, 26 Nov 2020 13:53:39 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]